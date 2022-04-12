DUNCANS BRIDGE, Mo. — A Macon, Mo. woman was taken to Columbia for injuries she received in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2020 Indian motorcycle, ridden by Elizabeth A. Grimshaw, 62, of Macon was heading west on Mo. Route J around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, about two miles west of Ducans Bridge. The motorcycle went off the right side of the road on a curve, ejecting Grimshaw.
The MSHP reported that Grimshaw was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She was taken by the Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of moderate injuries she sustained. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Randolph County Ambulance, and Madison Fire Department.
