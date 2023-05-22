MADISON, Mo. — A Higbee man died Sunday night when he failed to stop at a railroad crossing east of Madison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Freightliner driven by Russell W. Minnis, 65, of Higbee, was heading east at 6:29 p.m. on U.S. 24, 2 miles east of Madison, when it failed to stop at the railroad crossing and struck a westbound Norfolk Southern locomotive driven by Matthew R. Sunderland, 45, of Decatur. The patrol said the crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell and warning light.