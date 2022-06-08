WARREN, Mo. — An Auxvasse man died Tuesday night while doing maintenance work on a bulldozer.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Joseph M. Shook, 28, of Auxvasse, was working on a Komatsu bulldozer at 5:43 p.m. on private property, 1 mile east of Warren, when it began rolling backwards and struck him.
Shook was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:25 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones. He was taken to O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance.