NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Bowling Green driver was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
According the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 GMC T6500 truck driven by Bradley E. Barrett, 29, of Bowling Green was heading north on U.S. 61 around 2 p.m. on Friday. About a half mile north of New London, Barrett attempted to avoid a vehicle in front of him and went off the right side of the road.
The GMC overturned when it left the road. Barrett, reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries following the crash. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, the New London Police Department, and the New London Fire Department.