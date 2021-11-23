BARING, Mo. — A Baring man was injured in an early Tuesday morning crash on Highway K.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Pontiac Torrent driven by Trevor L. Hettinger, 25, of Baring, was heading west at midnight on Highway K at the railroad tracks east of Baring. The patrol said Hettinger lost control of the vehicle which traveled off the left side of the road and struck the tracks, coming to rest on the other side.
Hettinger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Knox County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Baring Fire and Rescue and Knox County Ambulance.