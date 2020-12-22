TAYLOR, Mo. — A Fowler, Ill., man was injured in a Monday morning crash north of Taylor.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Kaitlyn M. Winship, 26, of LaGrange, was heading west at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Route V at 11:40 a.m. The patrol said the Nissan failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2014 Ford pickup driven by Kurtis M. Fischer, 40, of Fowler, which struck the Nissan in the passenger side.
Fischer, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the LaGrange Police Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and LaGrange Fire Department.