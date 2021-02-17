CLARENCE, Mo. — A Raymore man was injured in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 36 west of Clarence.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Manuel V. Estrada, 72, of Raymore, was heading west at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 36, 1 mile west of Clarence, when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned onto its driver's side.
Estrada, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Clarence Police Department, Shelby County First Responders and Salt River Ambulance.