MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City Man was injured in a Friday morning deer-related crash on U.S. 24.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Honda motorcycle driven by Stanley R. Thompson, 42, of Monroe City, was heading west at 8:55 a.m. on U.S. 24, 5 miles west of Monroe City, when it struck a deer, ejecting the driver.
Thompson was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance.