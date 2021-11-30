MOUNT AIRY, Mo. — A Callao man was injured, but a Paris woman was not hurt, when a school bus and a truck sideswiped mirrors Monday afternoon on a bridge in Randolph County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Bluebird bus driven by Debra K. Long, 66, of Paris, was heading south at 3:20 p.m. and a 2007 Mack truck driven by Danny C. Baumgartner, 58, of Callao, was heading north on Mo. 3, 3 miles south of Mount Airy, when they met on a bridge.
Baumgartner, who was wearing a seat belt, was to seek medical treatment on his own for moderate injuries.