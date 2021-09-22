EWING, Mo. — A Maywood man was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Ewing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Ford Fiesta driven by Derek W. Smyser, 46, of Maywood, was heading west at 3:30 p.m. on Mo. 6, 6 miles south of Ewing, and stopped attempting to turn left. The patrol said a westbound 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Hazel S. Yearns, 21, of Hannibal, struck the rear of the Fiesta.

Smyser, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

