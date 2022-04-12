MAYWOOD, Mo. — A Maywood teen was sent to the hospital following a single-car crash on Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old male from Maywood was heading north on Mo. Route A around 8 a.m. Tuesday, about a mile and a half south of Maywood, when the Camry went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.
The MSHP said the driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by Marion County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff's Department, Marion County EMS, and Marion County first responders.