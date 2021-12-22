WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A Maywood woman was seriously injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on U.S. 24 in West Quincy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Helen K. Griesbaum,76, of Maywood, failed to yield at 4:20 p.m. and turned into the path of an eastbound 1995 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patrick R. Mayfield, 56, of Loraine, Ill.
Griesbaum, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance, Marion County Ambulance and Palmyra Fire Department.