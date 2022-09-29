ST. LOUIS — A Memphis man escaped injury Wednesday night in a four-vehicle crash in St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Mercedes Benz C300 with an unknown driver was heading east at 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 at Bermuda Road when it struck the rear of a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Michelle L. Jefferson, 49, of St. Louis. The Toyota began to rotate counter clockwise and struck the towed unit of a 2021 Peterbilt Conventional driven by Mathew L. Whitaker, 48, of Memphis, the patrol said, then traveled off the left side of the road and struck the rear of a 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Doris R. Richerson, 65, of St. Louis.