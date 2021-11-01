MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Memphis man was injured in a late Sunday night crash in Scotland County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Ford F-250 driven by Brant M. Frederick, 18, of Memphis, was heading east at 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 136, 2 miles east of Memphis, when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned.
Frederick, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Scotland County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.