MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Thursday-morning crash sent a Memphis man to the hospital with serious injuries
According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Karl B. Snider, 35, of Memphis was heading north on Mo. 15 when the Durango crossed the centerline around 6:30 a.m.
The Dodge struck a southbound 1997 Ford F150 driven by Randall D. Brubaker, 18, of Milton, Iowa. The patrol reported that Brubaker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, though Snider was not.
Snider was taken by ambulance to the Scotland County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff's Department.