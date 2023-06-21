ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Memphis woman was injured in a Tuesday night crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Cadillac XT5 driven by Patricia G. Wiggins, 83, of Memphis, was heading east at 8:06 p.m.on Interstate 64 at Mo. 94 when it made an unsafe lane change. An eastbound 2007 Peterbilt 378 driven by Jimmy J. Lewis, 54, of Quincy, Ill., tried to avoid the Cadillac by traveling to the left, the patrol said, but the Cadillac struck the right side of the Peterbilt and its towed unit.