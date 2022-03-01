MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Missouri woman was struck and killed by an ATV Tuesday near Memphis, Mo.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jerald W. Snyder, 66, of Memphis suffered a medical issue at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday while driving a Polaris 800 ATV. The Polaris hit and backed over Diane K. Snyder, 68, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney at 12:15 p.m.
Jerald Snyder was taken to Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis by the Scotland County Ambulance. Assisting the MSHP at the scene was the Scotland County Sheriff's Department and Scotland County EMS.