BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Middletown man was seriously injured in a Tuesday night motorcycle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Harley Road King Classic driven by Jason M. Oderio, 48, of Middletown, was heading north on Highway 161, south of County Road 496, at 5:35 p.m. when the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road. The patrol said the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, ejecting the driver.
Oderio was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital Lincoln with serious injuries.