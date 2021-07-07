LURAY, Mo. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest early Wednesday of a Missouri man on several charges, including attempted murder.
According to a statement from the department, Kenneth Leo Spring, 51, of Luray was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday following the execution of both a search warrant and an arrest warrant at 14739 County Road 39 in Luray. Spring was charges with two counts of first-degree domestic assault with serious physical injury, Class A felonies, and second-degree attempted murder, a Class B felony.
Spring was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the warrant service and arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the MSHP SWAT team, and the Missouri Department of Conservation.