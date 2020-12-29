Route H in Ralls County has been closed due to winter road conditions according to the The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT). MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol closed the road to traffic because of its curvy and hilly terrain. Road conditions will continue to be a concern over the next 24 hours, and motorists are discouraged from unnecessary travel. Road conditions and closures can be found on MoDOT's online traveler map at www.modot.org.
Many roads, especially minor routes, are still covered with a winter mix. Please check road conditions before traveling tomorrow morning.
MODOT advises to drive carefully if you must drive, always wear a seat belt and give driving your full attention.