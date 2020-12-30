Route H in Ralls County has been reopened according to the The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT). MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol closed the road Tuesday to traffic because of its curvy and hilly terrain.
Road conditions and closures are available on MoDOT's online traveler map at www.modot.org. The traveler map is also available as a smartphone app.
MoDOT representatives still ask motorists to check road conditions before traveling. Motorists are reminded to drive carefully if they must travel, always wear a seat belt and give driving their full attention.