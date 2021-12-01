PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Frankford, Mo. woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Pike County Wednesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Debra L. Bush, 60, of Frankford was heading south on Mo. Route E around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. At the crossroad with Mo. Route MM, around five miles north of Curryville, a 2006 GMC 3500 driven by Ronald G. Clark, 58, of Shelbina failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the driver's side of the Focus.
The MSHP reports that neither driver was injured in the crash. Viktorya Bush, 19, of Frankford and a passenger in the Focus was taken by Pike County Memorial Hospital's EMS to PCMH in Louisiana, Mo. for treatment of minor injuries.