PARIS, Mo. — A Monroe City man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Monroe City woman in August was granted a request for a new judge during a brief video hearing on Thursday morning in Monroe County.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd granted a request from Jerry Asbell’s court-appointed attorney, Jennifer Richardson, to be assigned a different judge.
Richardson’s next step will be to request that Asbell’s trial be moved out of Monroe County.
Requests for a change of venue are routinely granted defendants in felony cases under Missouri state law.
Asbell, 29, was charged in the death of Amanda Johnston, 32, by Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Kendrick Smith. He also was charged with armed criminal action and three additional felonies related to an Aug. 4 kidnapping case in Monroe City. He will have a new judge for that case.
Asbell could face up to life imprisonment with no parole, or the death penalty, if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.
Jessica Ellsworth, 37, of Monroe City, is accused of helping Asbell dispose of Johnston’s body. She has a hearing Dec. 11 before Ralls County District Judge David Mobley. She is charged with felony tampering with evidence.
At the time of Johnston’s death, Ellsworth was free on a $2,500 cash-only bond on burglary charges.
Johnston’s body was found off a road in rural Pike County in a ravine near a rock quarry on Route B.
According to a probable cause statement, Asbell killed Johnston shortly after 3 a.m. Aug. 5.
Police said Asbell offered money and methamphetamine in exchange for a ride in Johnston’s car. They ended up in St. Jude Cemetery in Monroe City, police said, adding that Asbell used a semiautomatic handgun to kill Johnston.
In the kidnapping and assault case, police said they entered a house and found a woman with facial abrasions and a bleeding foot. Police said that Asbell came out of a room with arms raised over his head.
However, officers said that once he was escorted out of the home, Asbell began to fight Monroe County sheriff’s deputies. They said he was searched, and a needle with a “clear substance” was pulled from a pocket, and Social Security cards and a food stamp card that did not belong to him.
Asbell is being held without bond in the Monroe County Jail. Ellsworth was returned to jail to complete a seven-year sentence for probation violation related to her arrest in the Johnston case.