MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Police Department reported the August 30 arrest of Justin Deming, 34, of Monroe City on numerous charges related to sexual offenses involving a minor child.
Following an investigation assisted by the Missouri Division of Family Services, State of Missouri STAT Team, the Child Advocacy Center, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the Monroe City Police Department executed a search warrant on Deming’s residence on Monday. Evidence was seized and Deming was taken into custody for a 24-hour hold at the Monroe County Jail.
On Tuesday, prosecuting attorney Talley Smith submitted charges against Deming for felony statutory sodomy/attempt-deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age, felony statutory 1st degree rape of a person less than 14 years of age, felony endangering the welfare of a child engaging in sexual conduct under 17 years of age as a parent/guardian, and incest.
Judge Michael P. Wilson of the 10th Judicial Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant with no bond.