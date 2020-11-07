STAFF report
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man was injured in a Friday night all-terrain vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2007 Honda 450 ATV driven by Shawn C. Powell, 31, of Monroe City, was heading north on County Road 225, 100 feet north of the Monroe City limits, at 9:35 p.m. The patrol said a passenger, Seth J. Hayes, 30, of Monroe City, fell off the vehicle and was partially run over by the ATV.
Hayes was taken by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Ambulance and Monroe City Fire Department.