PALMYRA, Mo. — A Monroe City man was injured in a late Wednesday night crash west of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James P. Campbell, 27, of Monroe City, was heading west on Route C, 4 miles west of Palmyra, at 11:20 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a ditch.
The patrol said Campbell, who was wearing a seat belt, was going to seek treatment on his own for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Marion County Ambulance and Monroe City Fire Department.