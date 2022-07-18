WARRENTON, Mo. — A Monroe City man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2020 shooting death of a Monroe City woman.
Jerry B. Asbell Jr., pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the Aug. 5, 2020, shooting death of 32-year-old Amanda Johnston. He was immediately sentenced to prison after he entered the plea Monday in Warren County Circuit Court, where the case was moved on a change of venue.
Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Volkert said that Asbell went to Johnston's home with his girlfriend, Jessica Ellsworth, and asked her for a ride to the local cemetery. He gave Johnston cash and methamphetamine.
"After she had parked, the defendant pointed a loaded handgun at Amanda," Volkert said. "He pulled the trigger twice, shooting her once in the head."
After Johnston's body was placed in the back of the car, Asbell and Ellsworth returned to Johnston's home and ransacked it, Volkert said.
Johnston’s body was found off a road in rural Pike County in a ravine near a rock quarry on Route B.
Volkert said that Asbell and Ellsworth cleaned the vehicle before abandoning it.
Ellsworth, 39, faces charges of tampering with evidence. Her case is pending.
Asbell must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.