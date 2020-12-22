MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City resident recently got a $1 million surprise after buying a Missouri Scratchers ticket at Abel's Quik Shop in Monroe City.
John Fulton picked out one of the Max-a-Million Missouri Lottery tickets at the convenience store at 419 N. Main St. in Monroe City, Mo., and discovered it was a winner for $1 million. He said it's common to hear about big wins in large cities like St. Louis, and he was "shocked" when he discovered the winning ticket in his community.
"Normally you don't hear of people in our area really hitting them that much. I just couldn't believe it," Fulton said.
Abel's Quik Shop Manager Melinda Dexter said the win was a cause for celebration for members of the convenience store's staff as well.
"We're glad that someone from here won it," Dexter said. "It's exciting."
The Missouri Lottery reports this is the 153rd Missouri Scratchers ticket sold worth more than $1 million.
In Fiscal Year 2020, players in Monroe County won more than $1.04 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $108,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $95,890 went to education programs in the county.
Missouri Lottery offices in Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield are open by appointment only for claims of $600 or more. Claims may also be submitted by mail. More information is available by visiting molottery.com.