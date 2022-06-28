MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City teen was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning crash west of the town.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Charidy D. Roberts, 18, of Monroe City was heading west on County Road 390 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, about four and a half miles west of Monroe City. The Pontiac went off the right side of the road where it struck some trees before overturning.
The MSHP report shows that Roberts was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries she sustained in the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the Monroe City Fire Department.
