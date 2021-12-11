MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries following a Saturday afternoon crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Therese R. Hadley, 66, of Monroe City was heading east on Missouri Route W at 1:17 p.m. when Hadley suffered a medical issue. The Tahoe went off the left side of the road about three miles east of Monroe City and overturned before coming to rest partially in the road.
Hadley was taken by Marion County Ambulance to the Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The MHSP was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Monroe City Fire, and the Marion County Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.