TROY, Mo. — A Monroe City man and woman were seriously injured in a Friday morning crash in Lincoln County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1995 Mercury Cougar driven by Mary L. Maschino, 55, of Troy, was heading west at 11:13 a.m. at U.S. 61 and Creech Lane and failed to yield to a southbound 2020 Kia Sorento driven by Donna M. Mundy, 59, of Monroe City. The Kia struck the Mercury, the patrol said, and a stopped eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by David J. Eichholz, 58, of Hawk Point, was struck by debris from the crash.