MADISON, Mo. — An early Monday morning crash in Monroe County injured a Madison man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Joseph R. Knight, 21, of Madison, was heading south at 1 a.m. on County Road 1033, ½ mile south of U.S. 24, when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence, an embankment and a tree.
Knight, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.