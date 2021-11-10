PARIS, Mo. — A Tuesday night crash in Monroe County injured a Paris man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Dustin W. Higbee, 50, of Paris, was heading south at 6:40 p.m. on Mo. 15, 4 miles south of Paris, when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a fence and a tree.
Higbee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Paris Fire Department.