MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — The case of a Monroe County man sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of his fiancée will be featured on ABC's "20/20" Friday night.
Molly Watson was found murdered in April 2018, just two days before she was set to marry James Addie. It was discovered that Addie had lied to Watson, as he was still married with children at home.
At the time of the murder, Addie was a lieutenant at the Moberly Correctional Facility, was still married to his wife of 23 years, Melanie Addie, living with her and his daughter, Emma, in a rural three-bedroom home outside of Santa Fe in far southern Monroe County near the Audrain County line.
Melanie Addie testified during the trial that she did not learn of Addie’s relationship with Watson until a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant arrived at her home at 2:20 a.m. April 28, 2018, to notify Addie that his fiancée had been found murdered.
According to a release from ABC, Melanie Addie opens up for the first time about her marriage and her experience finding out the truth about her husband, which shattered the life she once knew. The two-hour program also includes exclusive interviews with Glen McSparren, the motorist who found Watson’s body and may have seen the killer at the scene; Sam Addie, Addie’s brother; Sheriff Joe Colston, who helped in the investigation; and Samantha Cohen, Chrystal Graves-Yazici and Tabetha Schilb, wedding vendors who worked closely with Watson and Addie in the days before Watson’s murder.
The “20/20” program will also feature interviews with Tim Watson, Watson’s brother; Patsy Dent, Watson’s aunt; Jodi Lindberg, Watson’s cousin; and prosecutors Talley Smith and Katharine Dolin.
“20/20” airs at 8 p.m. Friday on ABC, and will be available the next day on Hulu.