MONTICELLO, Mo. — A Monticello woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after falling from a golf cart.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Barbara Y. Clark, 86, of Monticello, was driving a 2004 Yamaha golf cart at 4:50 p.m. on private property on Route A, 1 mile north of Monticello, when her foot became stuck between the foot pedals. As Clark attempted to dislodge her foot, the patrol said she fell from the golf cart.
Clark was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Canton Fire Department.