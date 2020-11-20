wPAYNESVILLE, Mo. — A Thursday afternoon motorcycle crwash in Pike County seriously injured a Louisiana, Mo., man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 500 driven by Vincent A. Burton, 29, of Louisiana, was heading south on Route W at North Water Street at 4:30 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road and overturned. Burton was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with serious injuries.
PAYNESVILLE, Mo. — A Thursday afternoon motorcycle crash in Pike County seriously injured a Louisiana, Mo., man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 500 driven by Vincent A. Burton, 29, of Louisiana, was heading south on Route W at North Water Street at 4:30 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road and overturned.
Burton was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with serious injuries.