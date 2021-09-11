NEW LONDON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on Saturday that sent a Hannibal man to the hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the report, a 2002 Yamaha XVS650 motorcycle ridden by Joseph D. Homan, 35, of Hannibal, Mo. was heading south on Route O about three miles north of New London. Homan failed to make a cure and went off the right side of the road, getting thrown from the motorcycle.
The MSHP reports that Homan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Homan was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of moderate injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County EMS, and Hannibal Rural Fire.