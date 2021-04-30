ALEXANDRIA, Mo. — A motorcycle crash Friday afternoon sent an Alexandria, Mo. man to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 1999 Harley Davidson being ridden by Brian L. Corvaia, 49, of Alexandria was heading west on US 61 at the intersection of US 136 at around 4:30 p.m. Friday. According to the report, Corvaia swerved to avoid another vehicle that had turned into his path and had to lay the motorcycle down, sliding off the side of the highway.
Air Evac was dispatched to the scene and Corvaia was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with severe injuries. The MSHP reports that no safety devices were in use at the time of the crash.
Assisting the Highway Patrol at the scene were the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Ambulance, and Wayland Fire.