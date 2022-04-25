NEW HARTFORD, Mo. — A Saturday night motorcycle crash in Pike County seriously injured a Middletown man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1994 Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by Jason M. Oderio, 48, of Middletown, was heading north at 6:20 p.m. on Highway O at County Road 338. The patrol said Oderio’s foot got caught in the controls, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle which failed to navigate a right turn onto the county road, went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Oderio was taken by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.