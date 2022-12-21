CARTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for help in locating a suspect that fired on a trooper in southern Missouri.
According to the MSHP release, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 2006 Cadillac Escalade just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Parsons Road, just north of U.S. 60 in Carter County. The Cadillac refused to stop, leading to a short pursuit.
MSHP reports that the driver stopped, got out of the SUV, and began firing at the trooper. The trooper's vehicle was struck several times, but the trooper was uninjured. The Cadillac fled the scene, traveling in an unknown direction.
MSHP has identified the driver as Christopher Storlie, a 47 year old white man. The Cadillac has a Minn. license plate, DWH-273 on the rear. The Highway Patrol noted that they believe Storlie may be travelling to Illinois, and has ties to Minnesota.
Anyone with information on the location of Storlie is asked to contact MSHP Troop G headquarters at 417-469-3121. Storlie should be considered armed and dangerous.
