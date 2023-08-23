RENSSELAER, Mo. — A Nebraska driver was injured in a single-car crash Wednesday morning in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Freightliner driven by Keh L. Wah, 39, of Lincoln, Neb. was heading south on Missouri Route H when the truck went off the right side of the road around two miles south of Rensselaer at 6 a.m.
The driver overcorrected and went off the left side of the road before overturning. Wah was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to MSHP. He was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.
The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the Central Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.