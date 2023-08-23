RENSSELAER, Mo. — A Nebraska driver was injured in a single-car crash Wednesday morning in Ralls County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Freightliner driven by Keh L. Wah, 39, of Lincoln, Neb. was heading south on Missouri Route H when the truck went off the right side of the road around two miles south of Rensselaer at 6 a.m.

