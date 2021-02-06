TAYLOR, Mo. — An Omaha, Neb., woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday near Taylor.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Melissa A. Shockley, 20, of Omaha, was traveling north on U.S. 61 about 2 miles south of Taylor at 1:50 p.m. Shockley lost control of the 2008 Honda Civic she was driving on the snow-covered highway, left the road and crossed the median.
The Honda struck a yield sign before stopping in the southbound lane, where it was struck in the rear by a 2012 Ford Transit Van driven by Michael J. Stornello, 47, of Fayette. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Shockley was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.