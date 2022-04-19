COLUMBIA, Mo. — Several Northeast Missouri residents have been recognized during National Volunteer Week for their work with Missouri 4-H.
4-H specialists in each county can nominate volunteers each year for the Frank Graham Volunteer Leadership Award, given by the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
Fifty-one volunteers honored statewide this year include:
• Clark County – Ardith Harmon, LaTisha Scott-Snead.
• Lewis County – Angie Hamlin, Jill and Brad Putnam.
• Monroe County – Amanda Lehenbauer.
• Ralls County – Jon and Pam Barnes, Ann Wideman.
The award recognizes exemplary volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping Missouri youths grow.
“These volunteers have demonstrated loyalty and skills in developing youth as leaders of today,” Missouri 4-H Director Lupita Fabregas said.
The award is named for Graham, who was director of the Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development from 1958 to 1975 and was a founding member of the Missouri 4-H Foundation board of trustees.
During his 33 years of service, Graham, also known as “Mr. 4-H,” remained an avid supporter of volunteer leadership, believing that volunteers are the foundation of the 4-H program.
More information about the award is available online at extension.missouri.edu/frank-graham-award.
