NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Monday morning crash on Route V in New London injured a Farber woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1992 Agco Rogator sprayer driven by Jonathan W. Dehner, 24, of Lewistown, was heading north at 7:20 a.m., failed to yield to an eastbound 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Lisa G. Kueck, 61, of Farber, and struck the passenger side of the Hyundai.
Kueck, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.