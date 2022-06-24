NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London man died in a Thursday night utility task vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Kacey M. Simmons, 27, of New London, was heading north at 9 p.m. in a field on private property at the western city limits of New London. The patrol said the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned, ejecting him and a passenger.
The passenger, Guy L. Simmons, 58, of New London, was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. at the scene by Deputy Coroner Austin Simmons. He was taken by O’Donnell Funeral Home to the funeral home in Hannibal.
Kacey Simmons was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, New London Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.