BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. — A New London man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Caldwell County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet 7500 grain truck driven by Cory G. Booth, 32, of Breckenridge, was turning at 2:55 p.m. from Turkey Road onto eastbound U.S. 36 and accelerating to highway speed three miles west of Breckenridge when an eastbound 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, of New London, struck the rear of the grain truck. Both vehicles came to rest on the shoulder of eastbound U.S. 36, the patrol said.