NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London man suffered minor injuries Tuesday when the truck he was driving struck a rock outcropping on U.S. 61.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Steve E. Benjamin, 56, of New London, was driving a 2001 Dodge 1500 north on U.S. 61 just north of Route O at 3:45 a.m. The patrol said the truck ran off the right side of the road and struck an exposed stone bluff.
Benjamin suffered minor injuries and was taken by private car to Hannibal Regional Hospital. The report said Benjamin was not wearing a seat belt.