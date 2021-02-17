NEW LONDON, Mo. — A pickup truck driven by a New London man slid off the road Wednesday morning in Ralls County, sending the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Robert E. Platte, 71, of New London, was traveling east on Route V about a half mile east of New London when his truck slid off the left side of the road. The F-150 struck a tree, leaving him with minor injuries.
Platte was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office, and New London police and fire departments assisted at the scene.