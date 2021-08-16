EMERSON, Mo. — A New London man was seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash on Route N at Emerson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Jeffrey J. Temple, 36, of New London, was heading east at 8:15 a.m. when it ran off the road after swerving to miss a deer.
Temple, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by Marion County R-2 Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.