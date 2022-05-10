NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Ralls County crash Tuesday afternoon sent a New London woman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Marcia D. Powell, 74, of New London was heading south on U.S. 61 at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday about a mile north of New London. The Dodge struck the trailer of a 2017 Mack tractor-trailer, driven by Dennie M. Lewellen, 37, of New London.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the MSHP. Lewellen was reportedly unhurt as a result of the crash. Powell was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries she sustained.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the New London Fire Department.